Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 72.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $3,539,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

