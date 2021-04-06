Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NMI by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,128. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

