419,035 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.