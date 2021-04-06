Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of Open Text worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

