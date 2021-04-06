TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of -184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

