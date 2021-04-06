Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $130.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $132.17 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $82.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $498.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $494.58 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.93 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

