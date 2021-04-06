Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Eaton by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 527,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

