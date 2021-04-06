474 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.07 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

