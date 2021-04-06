Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.37 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.