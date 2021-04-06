Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,686,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,414,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

MAR opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

