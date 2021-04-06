Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

