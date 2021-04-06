$0.46 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 198.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.