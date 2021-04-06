Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $589,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

