Revain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $4.82 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

