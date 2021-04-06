DDKoin (DDK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,088.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $17,088.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028424 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

