UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 2.4% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAYERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.