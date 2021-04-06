Umbrella Network (UMB) Achieves Market Cap of $26.74 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

