Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

