Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VeriSign by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in VeriSign by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 605,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

