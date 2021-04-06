Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.