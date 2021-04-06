1,012 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $640.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $259.42 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

