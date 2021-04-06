1,012 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.49 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $259.42 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.09 and its 200 day moving average is $481.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

