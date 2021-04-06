Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,918,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

