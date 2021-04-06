Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -172.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

