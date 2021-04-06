Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.