Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Apria stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.
Apria Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.