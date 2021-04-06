Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 785 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $65,271,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.