Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.