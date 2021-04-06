Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 322 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

