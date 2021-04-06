Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 19,731 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

