Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 969,407 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,407 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $971,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,490,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 2,611,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.