Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $364,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

