Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 562 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Shares of FB stock opened at $308.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $310.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

