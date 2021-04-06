Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,741 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -376.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

