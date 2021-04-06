Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $335.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.12 and a fifty-two week high of $336.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

