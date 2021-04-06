Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

