Rupee Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $75,321.26 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,732,200 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

