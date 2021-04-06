Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.55 Million

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce sales of $166.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.65 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $690.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $753.49 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.38 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

