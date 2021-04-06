Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

