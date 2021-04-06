13,424 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $112.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

