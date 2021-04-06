Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 376 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 236.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 662.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 139.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

