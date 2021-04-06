Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

NASDAQ COST opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $289.57 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.