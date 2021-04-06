Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

