Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day moving average of $273.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

