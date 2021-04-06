Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QCOM opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

