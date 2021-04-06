Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of People’s United Financial worth $163,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

