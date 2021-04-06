Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

ACN opened at $281.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $282.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

