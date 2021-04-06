Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $285,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

