Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.79 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

