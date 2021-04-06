Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $465,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

