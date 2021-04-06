Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

